This year’s theme for the poster contest sponsored by the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District was “One Water." The Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District would like to thank the teachers and students from Altamont Lutheran Interparish School, Beecher City Grade School, Central School, St. Anthony Grade School, Dieterich Grade School and Teutopolis Grade School for their time and hard work designing their posters.
First-round winners of the 2023 Poster Contest are as follows:
First Place — Valentina Doty, Beecher City Grade School. She received a $25 gift card and her poster will be sent to the state contest.
Second Place — Shelby Grove, Beecher City Grade School. she received a $20 gift card.
Third Place — Mia Heuerman, Teutopolis Grade School. She received a $15 gift card.
Fourth place — Aubrey Schoonover, Beecher City Grade School. She received a $10 gift card.
There were 179 posters entered. All participants of the contest received a certificate of participation and a fun-size candy bar, compliments of the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The first-place poster will go on to the state level competition. If selected, it will advance to the National Poster Competition, where it will compete for $100. State winners receive three complimentary meal tickets where the award will be presented, plus a Certificate of Achievement and a monetary award.
