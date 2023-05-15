SWAG members learn about HCE

Members of SWAG (Seniors With Attitude Group) met May 1 in the lower level of the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in Effingham. Twelve members were present.
The month's program was presented by the Effingham County Home and Community Education Association (HCE). Members Elsie Voelker and Mary Beth Hoene gave instructions for the ladies to make a decorated picture frame. The ladies selected frames, deciding to either paint or leave natural, chose ribbon, and then selected decorations for the center that would correspond with their chosen ribbon.
The ladies then assembled their frames by gluing on ribbon, tying the centers of the ribbon together, hammering on hangers, and finally adding their chosen decorations.
Mary Beth gave a short presentation about HCE, which was established in 1939 in Effingham County. She told of the various lessons and activities that were held back then compared to the lessons of today. Flyers were passed out that had more information about HCE and how they could join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.