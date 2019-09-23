Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center has announced it now offers the iStent inject Trabecular Micro-Bypass System. Implanted at the time of cataract surgery, iStent inject is clinically proven to reduce eye pressure in adult patients with both cataracts and mild-to-moderate primary open-angle glaucoma.1
“This is an exciting option for every cataract patient in our community that is living with glaucoma,” Ophthalmologist Joe Spraul, MD, said. “Glaucoma is a vision-threatening condition that can lead to blindness if left untreated. With iStent inject, we now have an advanced option that not only effectively manages eye pressure associated with glaucoma, but may also reduce our patients’ reliance on glaucoma medication.”
iStent inject includes two tiny implants, which make up the world’s smallest medical device known to be implanted in the human body. iStent inject is the latest innovation in trabecular micro-bypass devices, which have been implanted in hundreds of thousands of eyes, with more patients benefiting from this technology every day. Together, these tiny implants create two bypasses, or openings, between the front part of the eye and its natural drainage pathway, restoring the eye’s natural ability to drain fluid. In the U.S. pivotal trial, iStent inject was shown to be effective in decreasing intraocular pressure, with an excellent safety profile, few complications, and fast recovery time.
“We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients. So adding iStent inject was an easy decision for us,” Spraul said. “We believe this technology will benefit the patients in our community living with glaucoma.”
