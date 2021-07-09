HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Women and Infants Center delivers approximately 750 babies each year, offering compassionate care and support to moms, babies and their families.
Thanks to a donation to the Women and Infants Center by the St. Anthony’s Auxiliary organization, moms who deliver at St. Anthony’s will be supported additionally with a gift bag of items for her and her baby. This gift bag includes snacks for the new parents and a stuffed animal for the new baby, all packed in a reusable cooler lunch tote. The Auxiliary donated $6,000 to provide the gift bag and items.
In addition to the gift bag, all new babies receive a board book titled “Baby Dream,” by Sunny Scribens, for parents to use at bedtime or nap time. This board book features a calming refrain and plentiful prompts to soothe small children to sleep and strengthen the caregiver-child bond. The book gift is made possible by the Effingham Public Library and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Foundation.
St. Anthony’s Women and Infant Center Manager Ashley Harmon expressed the hospital’s appreciation to all three of these organizations. “We truly appreciate the support of the auxiliary, Effingham Public Library and St. Anthony’s Foundation in providing the gift bag of items and book to the families to deliver at St. Anthony’s. These items will help make a special time in their lives even more special,” she said.
For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit St. Anthony’s website at stanthonyshospital.org.
