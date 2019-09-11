The 2019 Superior Young Dairy Producer Award (SYDPA) program was held Aug. 17 at the Illinois State Fair.
Twenty-five 4-H dairy project members from across Illinois took part in the event. The purpose of the contest is to create an educational activity that promotes youth development, career development and personal growth through increased knowledge of the dairy industry. This three-phase competition emphasizes the youth’s knowledge of the dairy industry.
Individual plaques were awarded to the “top 3” in each phase and the “top 3” overall winners.
The second phase was a three-station skill-a-thon on various aspects of the dairy industry. Contestants had to identify dairy feeds, identify dairy pedigree information, and identify dairy equipment. Among the top three contestants in the skill-a-thon was Riley Walden of Mode.
The third phase of the Superior Young Dairy Producer Contest was a judging contest. The judging phase consisted of animal selection by placing four classes of dairy cows and two classes of heifers. Among top three contestants for this phase was Gage Wendling of Altamont.
