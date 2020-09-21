Sunrise Rotary welcomes hospital CEO

Sunrise Rotary invited Theresa Rutherford, CEO and President of HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, to its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Rutherford gave the club an update on COVID, how the hospital has adapted during the pandemic, and the concerns about the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln medical facility proposed on the current site of the Bonutti Clinic off Keller Drive.
Effingham County is in Region 6 of the Restore Illinois plan. Because of increased COVID testing, there has been increased positivity. Currently, this area is seeing an increase in hospital admissions, but the hospital is seeing better outcomes with COVID patients. Through this pandemic, hospitals have learned that not everyone needs a ventilator, and that high-forced airflow oxygen is a better treatment for COVID and better for the patient to recover from. There was vast collaboration with different providers for PPE and ventilators. St. Anthony's is still restricting visitors.
Rutherford still maintains the best things we can do for others and the community is to wash our hands, wear masks, and social distance.
On March 15, St. Anthony's closed down and Rutherford said the hospital immediately had to make decisions to try to protect its workforce. Administrative pay was reduced, extra PTO time was allowed, voluntary furloughs were implemented followed by involuntary layoffs. Due to COVID, hospital revenue is down $40 million. There was a 50 percent drop in emergency room visits and lots of cardiac diseases went untreated during the quarantine. July was the first month the hospital saw revenue back in the black, pointing to a “U” shaped economic recovery. New doctors have been added to the staff.
Currently, St. Anthony's has voiced concerns over Sarah Bush Lincoln’s proposal to build on the current Bonutti site, citing duplication of services and sending funds and revenue to Coles County instead of spending that money in Effingham and Jasper County as reasons. St. Anthony's has been state approved as a sole community provider, a critical provider for ER, ICU, OB, PT services and wants SBL to scale back building size and what they will provide.
