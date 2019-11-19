Sunrise Rotary visits Ballard Nature Center

Sunrise Rotary visited the Ballard Nature Center recently.
Ballard Nature Center was a dream of the late Ernie Ballard that now encompasses 217 acres. The grounds consist of a nature education visitor center, numerous miles of trails and fishing ponds, along with many different trees and birds. Plenty of activities are offered for school field trips, home-schoolers, toddlers, families, summer camps, scouting events, family reunions, weddings and more. Ballard Nature Center is a place for families to spend time together away from technology.
Some of the needs the center is looking to fill are a new maintenance shed, utility tractor and expansion of the children's play area. Ballard Nature Center just celebrated its yearly fundraiser banquet to help fund those needs.
Ernie Ballard's presence is still felt at the nature center with his tractor that is still in use at the center in conjunction with the manure spreader used for wood chips on the trails.
For more information visit the Ballard Nature Center or its website at ballardnaturecenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.