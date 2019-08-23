At this week’s Quarterly Club Update meeting, Sunrise Rotary Past-President Holly Bray was presented with a plaque commemorating her year of service to the club.
Committees met and discussed upcoming plans for the year. The Sunrise Rotary Halloween Parade will be Sunday, Oct. 27. The committee is still working on a theme. There will be a work day later this fall to mulch the apple trees that were planted at Krops 4 Kids. Volunteers will be needed at the Veterans Resource & Job Fair on November 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Armory.
Representatives from the Sunrise and Noon Rotary clubs will be traveling to Uganda in September to setup a chicken farming project and train 30 farmers (mostly women). Farmers will be able to gather eggs for their family from the chickens. Extra eggs will sold through a cooperative to a market in urban areas. The money raised will be invested in setting up more farmers so they can make a sustainable living. Seed money for the project came from Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotary clubs, Vandalia Rotary club, Uganda partner Rotary club, District and Rotary International grants and local donations.
Rotary 6490 District Governor Julie Dobski will be the club program on Sept. 3.
