Sunrise Rotary updated on COVID, monkeypox

Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp spoke about the current COVID status in Effingham County during an Effingham Sunrise Rotary meeting recently.
Feldkamp said the current variant being spread has mild symptoms, but is highly contagious. She said, at the time, the number of residents in the county vaccinated is 48%. For the age group of 65 and older, 85% of the community is considered fully vaccinated. She added that several people are still scheduling their booster shots, but some are waiting until the fall to get them completed.
Feldkamp then gave the club an update on monkeypox. Most cases are in Africa, but they have been coming into the United States, with 672 cases in Illinois at the time of the meeting. She said a spike in cases is anticipated with so many students going back to college. Monkeypox starts with a rash, but then develops into a lot of the same symptoms as flu or COVID-like fever, fatigue and muscle aches. It has a much longer incubation phase, sometimes as long as four weeks. Vaccines are available for it, but are currently scarce. They are only being given to those who have known exposed.
