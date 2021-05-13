Sunrise Rotary updated on beach development project

Tom Ryan of the Lake Sara Forever Beach Development Project came to an Effingham Sunrise Rotary meeting recently to update members on the project.
Thirty acres of land acquired through land swaps and lease buying is allowing this project to move forward to create a space that will be made for fun, fitness and tranquility. Currently, there are two dozen major projects planned in five phases, with the Effingham Water Authority being the main entity involved.
Phase 1 includes a grant from the Department of Natural Resources for $400,000 with a matching $400,000 for a nine-hole disc golf course plus four all-access holes, an all-access fishing dock, a giant chess set, ADA parking to the water, and a multilevel playground. The disc golf course will be completed in a couple weeks and grading for the playground has already begun.
Phase 2 will include more teen/adult activities with all-purpose courts, beach volleyball, bags, walking track and pickleball courts. How fast projects are completed will be based on how quickly money is raised by the committee.
For more information, visit lakesaraforver.com or Lake Sara Forever on Facebook.
