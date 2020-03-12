Sunrise Rotary updated about Effingham Public Library

Program Chair Cristina Ciorna invited Dannielle Harden, co-president of the Effingham Public Library Board, to Sunrise Rotary recently.
Dannielle shared the many programs the library has for young and old people. Monthly adult programs are offered such as book club, nonfiction book club, storytime at Willow Brooke Senior care, SWAG and Memoir Writing Group.
The library hosts twice a week children programs that serve 50-60 kids per week, not to mention programs such as storytime and summer reading program. New to the library is the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten, which encourages reading at a young age and includes a grant to visit day care facilities outside of the library's service area. No Library card is needed for any of these programs. The library is working on expanding services to the whole county with an annex to the Lake Sara area, Teutopolis and Dieterich.
Library card holders are now able to order books without the card catalog, read the book online or physically along with movies, puzzles, board games and video games. There are no more late fees with multiple reminders to return or renew the book.
Dannielle noted some exciting changes for the library.
The former library building will be the new home for CEFS. New library hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. -6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Work of local artists of all ages can be viewed in the former bank vault of the library.
