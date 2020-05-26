Sunrise Rotary meets via Zoom

Thirteen Rotarians attended the Sunrise Rotary Zoom meeting May 26.
Normal business included Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, four-way test, birthday and anniversary announcements.
It was announced the Halloween parade will still happen and more information will be coming.
The program for the meeting was Relay For Life with representatives Ron Mitzner and Derrick Zerrusen. Due to COVID-19 and the health factors of those affected by cancer, Relay For Life will be virtual this year. Ron and Derrick are working hard with the 2020 version of Relay For Life with a drive-thru luminaria, survivor parade through Teutopolis and prerecorded event that will be available through Facebook and YouTube.
The event will be in July and is still looking for sponsorships from $100 to $5,000. They will also be accepting donations via Facebook, phone or mobile app. For more information or to sponsor or donate, contact Ron or Derrick or the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Effingham County.
Bill Elving shared that usually no one sees a pandemic like the coronavirus. He recalls when he was 9 years old lots of kids getting polio and having to sit in the car on a Saturday night while his parents went into the store.
