Sunrise Rotary learns ins and outs of creating Christmas light display

Program Chair Steve Schallert of Effingham Sunrise Rotary shared the ins and outs of creating the fantastic Christmas lights display showcased in front of SDS Technology last Christmas.
Steve, Tim Woodall and Sherri Waldo shared with Sunrise Rotary on Sept. 1 what goes into building a large light display set to music.
Last year Steve and others attended the Disney Institute to gain insight into leadership and team-building strategies. The idea was offered to work on something that the community would enjoy. The idea of Christmas lights to music came to life.
After creating an intricate plan in pencil and paper, over 2,000 hours of volunteer time, over 50 hours of computer time for a 3 1/2-4-minute song, learning new skills, 2,900 feet of wiring, and more than 3,600 five-volt lights, a large Christmas display set to music was born.
The display included one large tree, four medium trees, four arches, one matrix, and two candy canes set to music. The lights are power injector lights, which cost around 50 cents per light. On the technical side, they use five- and 12-volt lights, a show driven by Windows 10, software by www.xlights.org, two Falcon F16 v3 controllers, a dedicated wired Ethernet network, and security cameras that cover the show area. Each song license has been purchased (unless it’s already free) before the show can be created.
Things that SDS learned while building the display:
1. Start early.
2. Start small.
3. Decide how important your budget is (by the time the display was finished, cost was $1.50 per light per projection).
4. Think outside the box.
5. Have a team of “get-it-done” people.
6. Have good security.
7. Be aware of political correctness, of when to put up and when to take down.
Steve, Tim, and Sherri are excited about the 2020 Christmas season. The display will be larger, with more wiring, concrete blocks, 4,000 feet of wiring and over 7,000 lights.
