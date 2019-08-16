Sunrise Rotary learns about veteran services in Effingham

Josh Layton is employed by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs as the Veterans Service Officer (VSO) in Effingham. He also serves the surrounding counties of Shelby and Jasper. He is a 9-plus-year veteran of the USMC having served his country in Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant during his time in the military.
As a VSO, Josh is able to offer guidance and support to veterans and their families, providing them with the benefits to which they are entitled. Some of those benefits include:
Compensation Claims
Pension Claims
Driver's License
Hunting/Fishing Permits
Camping Permits (State and Federal)
Education and Training Benefits
Health Care
Insurance
Burial Benefits
Survivor Benefits
Plans are in progress for the Second Annual Veteran Resource Fair, which will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Armory in Effingham. Josh and several agencies, including the Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotaries, are helping to sponsor the event. The keynote speaker for the day will be the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia.
There are 81 VSOs in the State of Illinois who are divided up into three Divisions — southern, central and northern. Effingham is located at the north edge of the southern district, with its division headquarters in Benton.
The Effingham Veterans Service office is located on the second floor of the County Building at 101 North 4th Street. Josh invites the public to visit him there to discuss veteran questions and needs and to learn about possible assistance and services available. Or contact him by email Joshua.Layton@illinois.gov or call 217-342-8493.
