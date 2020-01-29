Sunrise Rotary learns about Stanfield Chiropractic

Dr. Rodney Stanfield is the founder of Stanfield Chiropractic and has been practicing for almost 30 years — 29 of those years in Effingham.
His goal is to see 80% of the community under constant wellness care and to try to prevent an addiction to painkillers and to help people maintain their flexibility for the first 100 years of their life.
Stanfield Chiropractic has other offices in Mattoon (Mattoon Chiropractic) and Champaign (Stanfield Chiropractic of Champaign). Within the business, Stanfield has been building awareness through marketing his business within philanthropic causes, including Family Life Center, Camp New Hope, FCA, Relay for Life and others. In fact, the first visit of a patient is only $20 and that money is donated back to Christian-based causes. Personally, Stanfield spends much of his time on business development and recruitment.
In the future, Stanfield’s goal is to see 50 offices, though he understands finding doctors who want to come to Illinois and brave the Midwest weather is tough.
He challenges each and everyone to be part of the “Give Back Movement” and has joined “Integrity Doctors”, a consulting firm with the goal to spread a new level of care and wellness throughout the world.
