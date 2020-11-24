Sunrise Rotary learns about Shriners Hospitals

Alex Rose joined Sunrise Rotary to describe the great events the Shriners are doing for this holiday season.
Alex’s Shriners is a satellite from the East St. Louis Ainad temple and support the Shriner Children’s Hospital next to the Children's Hospital in St. Louis.
Shriners was created with kids in mind and has 20 hospitals over the nation that help children in need. Since 1922, they have helped over 1.4 million children. Locally, the Shriners clubs have helped with toy drives and events, including replacing gifts for children after an unfortunate warehouse fire in 2018.
Each Shriners hospital helps with certain health needs, including craniofacial and cleft lip/palate, pediatric burns, cerebral palsy, pediatric neuromuscular, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric rehabilitation and therapy, and pediatric spinal cord injury. Children can be referred to the hospital via a website application or talk to a Shriner. While in the past the hospital only accepted donations for services, now they do accept health insurance plans.
