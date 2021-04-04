Sunrise Rotary learns about sales techniques

Derek Hayden, Risk Advisor for Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors/Shelbyville Insurance Services, joined Effingham Sunrise Rotary to talk about being a “Purple Cow” and making sure your business has what it takes to stand out.
Following the teachings of the book “Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable” by Seth Godin, Hayden discussed ways how he has transformed how he does business.
From personal experience, Hayden discussed how he has utilized video daily.
On a good day, he will create five to 10 videos to either send to clients or to prospective clients to make a connection versus just using email. He can explain reports and other business aspects to help his clients.
Hayden feels using videos helps him get past “gatekeepers” in the business world. With video, he can edit and make himself stand out to people who might not have time for a face-to-face meeting.
Hayden is also participating in a sales-based reality show “Protegee” on YouTube, where he has to complete challenges. He has made it to the top five and hopes to make it to the top three.
