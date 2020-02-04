Sunrise Rotary learns about new bridal boutique

Vayda Jane Bridal is a new bridal boutique that opened in downtown Effingham Dec. 7.
Owner and operator Shelby Hinterscher attended Dieterich High School and was in the 2013 CEO class. She has an accounting degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, but soon realized her dream of owning her own wedding store was what she really wanted to do.
Shelby moved back to Effingham County in 2017 and began working for Walnut Street Weddings and assisting in all phases of wedding planning. Taking a leap of faith in August of 2019, she went to market and bought wedding dresses to open a new bridal store in Effingham.
Vayda Jane Bridal offers the small boutique experience as Shelby works one on one with her customers. Vayda is a German word meaning “Lovely as a flower, but strong willed” and Jane was her grandmother’s name.
Anyone who wishes to try on bridal dresses will need to book an appointment and complete a bridal survey. This gives Shelby a better idea about what type of dress the future bride is looking for. Vayda Jane Bridal currently offers bridal and bridesmaid dresses and accessories, but Shelby already has plans on ways to expand her products and services.
