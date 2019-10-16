Scott Rhine, IT instructor with Lake Land College and Business Development, spoke at Sunrise Rotary Oct. 15.
He shared many items the class has and is currently working on. He works with the Innovation Labs and created a class that gets to “build cool stuff.” His class was created based on the “Last Lecture” by Jeffrey Zaslow and Randy Parsch and and his class allows students to dream and build things, including robots.
His class is what he calls “geeky” and there is no experience needed. He teaches research and troubleshooting in a 16=week course in the fall and spring and an eight-week course in the summer. You must be at least 16 years old to take the class.
One of the projects he proudly shared with Sunrise Rotary was a working light saber complete with sound.
Scott’s class has been able to do some projects that include creating prosthetics and insulin needle carrying cases for school-age children. With 7-8 3-D printers, the sky's the limit in his class.
