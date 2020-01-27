Sunrise Rotary learns about Heartland Health Foods

After living on both coasts for several years, Prima Torbeck has now settled in the Midwest and is the new owner of Heartland Health Foods in Effingham as of November 2019.
Prima has expanded products to assist anyone in the community in pursuit of nature-based products, natural and holistic product alternatives to pharmaceutical and conventional farming methods, allergen-sensitive product lines, and vitamins and supplements to boost and balance your metabolism.
Prima believes that a proper diet will reap benefits such as clearer mind, more energy and less aches and pains. Her goal is to restore the body to optimal wellness. Rotary members were able to sample a snack and juice product during the program.
Heartland Health Foods carries natural and organic items of many varieties including produce, snacks, nuts, juices and more. They also carry locally grown meat and dairy and fresh produce from the local Effingham area when in season.
