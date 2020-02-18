Sunrise Rotary learns about area homelessness

Cindy Mayer is the Outreach Director for CEFS, an Economic Opportunity Corporation serving seven counties in south-central Illinois, including Effingham County.
Mayer shared statistics of the number of homeless families in Effingham County and in the seven counties served by CEFS. Causes of homelessness included limited housing options, lack of affordable rentals, domestic violence, loss of employment, underemployment and mental health and substance abuse.
With funding from HUD, CEFS can provide many resources and services to the homeless, including emergency shelter and food, budget counseling, advocacy, rental assistance, hygiene for kids and more.
For more information, contact Mayer at cmayer@cefseoc.org or call 217-342-2193.
