Sunrise Rotary hears updates on Evergreen Bark Park

Committee members of Evergreen Bark Park came to Sunrise Rotary Jan. 7 to showcase the community push to build a dog park in Effingham.
Evergreen Bark Park dog park was started as an Eagle Scout Project and other community members have been able to include Impact 2030, Vibrant Economy Team, Effingham Park District and the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
The goal is to build a dog park next to Harmony Playground near Evergreen Park. The dog park would include large and small dog areas with double-gated areas, ADA accessible walkways, shade structures, water fountains with dog-level water bowls and spout, and a rinsing station to clean up dogs who might get messy.
The hope is to create a place where dog lovers can exercise and train their well-behaved dogs and allow for the community to have a place to meet and share their love of dogs.
The name of the park was chosen by Effingham citizens through a Facebook challenge, with “Bark Park” taking the top spot. Organizers hope the park will eventually host adoption events and other community events. Once built, the Effingham Park District will be taking over maintenance of the park.
The Evergreen Bark Park is working on obtaining funding for the park for fencing, concrete, plumbing, benches and water fountains at a projected cost of $175,000. EPD is looking into obtaining grants for the park, as well as collecting donations.
