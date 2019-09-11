Greg Koester was recently promoted to Effingham City Planner, but he has years of experience with the city.
Koester gave updates on current construction projects, including the downtown street project and an attainable housing project. The Meijer superstore is expected to begin construction by next spring.
As city planner, Koester will redo the city's long-term comprehensive plan. Community members will be asked to be involved in the planning process.
