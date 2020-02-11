Ashley Dillingham and Becca Niebrugge are employed by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, and they are also board members of the Effingham Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC), which supports the recovery of those addicted to substance or alcohol abuse. Goals for their clients include long term recovery, integration into the community, self-sufficiency and breaking the addition.
The local ROSC is a partnership of local organizations including HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham Library, Effingham County Health Department, Effingham Drug Court and local volunteers. They started meeting monthly in January 2019. They are a member of CEAD (Central East Alcoholism & Drug Council) made of up Coles, Douglas, Shelby, Cumberland and Effingham Counties. The substance abuse treatment center for CEAD is located in Coles County.
Local activities the Effingham ROSC has sponsored include hosting a Resource Fair to showcase local agencies and the support and services they offer, a Recover Picnic which was a day of family fun for families, and they also sponsor a Facebook page which markets resources to the recovery community. They are currently working on a Hospital Peer Support Program and hope to launch it this summer. This program will match a volunteer with someone else on the road to recovery. They are still seeking volunteers for this program. A volunteer must be clean for the past two years and pass a background check.
For more information, contact Ashley Dillingham at ashleydillingham@hshs.org
