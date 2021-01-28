Charity Bohnoff, VP of Marketing for Heartland Dental, Dieterich School Board Member, and active community member, joined Effingham Sunrise Rotary recently via Zoom to discuss the Dieterich Community Center. The idea for a community center came from community meetings where they mapped out where they would like to see Dieterich in the coming years.
Because Dieterich is growing (125 homes in 15 years) they discussed the community needs of more day care services and activities for children, adults, and seniors.
After combining those goals, they decided to build a community center that includes a work out facility, gymnasium, and day care. They are “building what they think is the best for their community.”
This 15,000 square foot facility will be built on donated school land across the school. It will be fully funded with donations, a raffle for a fully built home, and non governmental grants. $1.25 is the goal amount to make sure the building is built with no liens on it.
The Village of Dieterich will run the building after it is built so the goal is to break even on operating costs and the purchase of community room rentals and gym memberships. Most employees will be donating time for a membership.
The daycare will be rented out to a daycare business to run the day to day needs of providing much needed day care services.
If you are interested in being a part of the 3 bed/2 bathroom house raffle (or $100,000 cash prize), feel free to check out www.dieterichcommunitycenter.com for more information. The drawing will take place May 22 with a big community event.
