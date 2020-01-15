Sunrise Rotary hears about American Legion Auxiliary youth programs

Sarah Wyckoff, History teacher at Effingham High School, along with students Meghan Hanna, Olivya Smith and Austin Hagen, presented to Sunrise Rotary the The American Legion Auxiliary.
The ALA hosts Illini Girls State and Premier Boys State. According to alaigs.org, the girls program mission is “to honor those who have brought us our freedom through our enduring commitment to develop young women as future leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. The young women become knowledgeable of the democratic process and how our republic form of government works at the state and national levels.” Premier Boys State, according to illinoisboysstate.org, concentrate on the themes of education, government and achievement.
Both programs are a government simulation process to help teach high school juniors to be active citizens in society. In a weeklong conference held at Eastern Illinois University, they will hand out and sign petitions, campaign, and elect office holders in mock elections.
The Illini Girls State program is celebrating its 70th year while the Premier Boys State is ready to celebrate it 85th year. Boys state is held in the second week of June, while Illini Girls State is usually held the third week of June. They focus on state government structures, including city, county and state office positions and encourage the teaching of the two-party system
Wyckoff herself participated as a student and has served in various leadership positions in the administration of Illini Girls State and loves to see the excitement in the students who participate. Unfortunately, attendance is down. But they are hoping to encourage more youth to get involved.
Candidates must have completed their junior year of high school, have a C grade-point average and receive recommendation from their local American Legion posts or units. Many units and posts work with local schools to find candidates or some will hold interviews to see who their unit will sponsor. Cost to sponsor a student is $250 for Illini Girls State and $300-$350 for Premier Boys State.
Because the conferences are held at EIU, students are able to experience residence hall life and can apply for college scholarships offered at the conference. Student Olivya Smith was able to be elected mayor and enjoyed seeing the different aspects of government. Student Meghan Hanna created friendships with other people in the state and ran for sheriff. Scholarship opportunities was a major plus for Student Austin Hagen, who attended Premier Boys State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.