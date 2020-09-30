Sunrise Rotary gets tips from social media guru

Sunrise Rotarians welcomed Brittany Niemerg to their meeting Sept. 29.
Brittany began her presentation being introduced by Ted Nugent. Brittany manages the social media accounts for many GSM Outdoors companies and brands and through her social media presence has seen the company grow.
Originally starting her social media skills with her love of fitness, she offered to take over some social media for the smallest brands of GSM Outdoors since she has a love of the outdoors.
Her tips for social marketing are:
- Be consistent in posting
- Be relevant in posting
- Understand what someone can learn from you or your page
- And use giveaways
Brittany feels the two best social media platforms for businesses are Facebook and Instagram as they are the easiest to monitor comments and customer interactions. But if you want something to go viral quickly, don’t be afraid of TikTok. Her average screen time is 9-10 hours a day.
Whether in a tree stand or out hunting, she can always find time to monitor her accounts.
Personally, Brittany has taken the Effingham social networks by storm through her various Venmo Challenges in which she has been able to fund raise over $10,500 to bless servers, bussers, cooks, etc. at surrounding eating establishments who may be in need during this pandemic. She has also collected funds to fight child sex trafficking to raise money for Our Rescue, Rapha International, and Fight to End Exploration.
Through her social media presence, she has been able to enjoy opportunities like ice fishing with Donald Trump Jr. and also be part of getting hunters out to vote with “Uncle Ted Nugent."
If interested in donating to Brittany’s Venmo challenge, her Venmo handle is @Brittany-Jill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.