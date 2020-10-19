Sunrise Rotarians learn how Red Cross is handling pandemic

Tara Field discussed with Effingham Sunrise Rotary how the Red Cross is handling the pandemic and blood donations.
The Red Cross is still hosting blood drives but has changed how they are run. The organization has less people in the truck, takes temperatures, wears masks, uses hand sanitizers, and utilizes social distancing.
Red Cross has an app for donors that will tell them where the blood donation goes and if their blood has COVID-19 antibodies.
Those wishing to donate can sign up to donate whole blood or Power Red, which is platelets.
Currently, the Red Cross is struggling to get into schools. It also is in need of local churches in the area to get on a 56-day rotation to help fulfill blood needs.
