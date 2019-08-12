Sunrise Rotarians learn about Youth Exchange program

Amanda McKay, Effingham Noon Rotarian, is the Youth Exchange Officer for the Rotary Youth Exchange program.
She experienced the process for the first time last year as Effingham received a female student from Taiwan. They hope to be able to send an Effingham area student next summer to Taiwan.
Everyone who is involved in the Rotary Youth Exchange is a volunteer. The host families are not paid. The student normally stays with three different host families during the school year so they are not so much of a financial burden on any one family and also so the student can have as many different family experiences as possible. Rotary pays for all school fees, insurance and medical expenses. They also give the student a $75 monthly allowance.
The application process for a student from Effingham to be in the program begins about a year in advance. Students must undergo a background check. They can apply for a certain region, but there is no guarantee which country they will be assigned. A travel visa is not issued to the student until a host family in the other country is confirmed. There is a home visit before a host family is approved. Online training is provided for host families.
International students coming to the US have an option to take a two-week trip with other exchange students to either the West or East Coast. Rotary International also provides exchange students in the district the opportunity to take trips to St. Louis, Chicago and a U of I football game.
Students between 16 and 19 years old live with multiple host families in another country while attending school for a full academic year. Students can benefit from the Rotary Youth Exchange as they develop lifelong leadership skills, learn a new language and culture, build lasting relationships with people from around the world, and become a global citizen. The experience can open many doors of opportunity for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.