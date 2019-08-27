Sunrise Rotarians learn about Woo Hoo Sisterhood

Cheryl Hoffmeister and Emily Arndt Miller represented Woo Hoo Sisterhood at the Effingham Sunrise Rotary weekly meeting.
Woo Hoo Sisterhood is a not-for-profit organization in Altamont with a goal to help others in need. The organization began as a way to honor Jolene Arndt, who passed away at the age of 53 on Nov. 12, 2008, from a battle with breast cancer. “Woo Hoo” were Jolene’s last words.
Jolene had touched the lives of many hurting people in the area by sending cards with a personal message and with acts of kindness. Her friend, Cheryl, and daughter Emily wanted to honor Jolene’s memory and carry on these benevolent traditions by forming Woo Hoo Sisterhood.
The group began 11 years ago with a few people and has grown to 20 members. They have continued the tradition of sending cards to hurting people. The cards, designed and donated to the club by local artist Jeanne Wolff, include personal messages from members and the personal story of Jolene.
Two fundraisers are hosted each year, Wine Tasting at Wright House (Sept. 21) and a golf outing at the St. Elmo Golf Club (Oct. 5). They also received donations from members, the community, and a grant from the Koboldt Trust administered by Fifth Third Bank. They assist others in need with donations for transportation, to the local food pantry, Honor Flight, Butterfly Ball, a May basket for a caregiver and many other types of donations.
They meet the first Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Family Gathering Center behind the Lutheran Care Center and invite anyone to join them.
