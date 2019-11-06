Sunrise Rotarians learn about homeschooling

Sunrise Rotarians learned about alternative education at a recent meeting.
Martha Stice with her two children, Jackson and Johanna, of Classical Conversations, along with Kristie Campbell of Buckeye Friends were featured guests. Stice and Campbell spoke about why they made the decision to home-school their children. Stice said not only is homeschooling for those with learning and physical disabilities, but it also allows for personalized education goals.
Stice with her children demonstrated memory techniques as part of their studies using singing as a fun way to learn history and geography. Campbell discussed how children used hands-on decision-making processes to make a boat from Popsicle sticks to cardboard to wood. The children also learn measuring, science and budgeting in a positive learning environment.
Both homeschooling programs have different fees and tuition, along with different learning atmospheres. Both women are working to spread the word about their services. For more information about Buckeye School, visit Buckeyefs.com and for Classical Conversations, email Martha at marthastice@gmail.com or visit the website Classicalconversations.com.
