Sunrise Rotarians learn about hemp

Bill Elving shared what he refers to as his “seventh career” to Effingham Sunrise Rotary recently.
He discussed the benefits of growing hemp, otherwise known as industrial cannabis. Because hemp does not have THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects, it can be used to create fibers and other products. It is beneficial to the soil, has a 6-foot top root, puts more oxygen back into the air then trees, and can be considered organic in about three years. It also has higher concentrations of CBD, which reportedly has many health benefits.
In Illinois, growing hemp was legalized in 2018.
Historically, hemp has been around almost 10,000 years. It was a cash crop (even Washington grew some) until the war on hemp in the U.S. under journalist and publisher William Randolph Hearst, who was instrumental in promoting the anti-marijuanna platform as he owned many paper pulp forests.
According to Bill, to take advantage of the benefits of hemp you should:
- Have a license from the DEA
- A market to sell to
- Seeds
- Plans for testing (you must have plants that produce less than .3% THC)
- Secure source of harvesting and plenty of equipment
