Sunrise Rotarians learn about child care endeavor

Brad Jansen came to Sunrise Rotary to discuss how he and his wife are using their entrepreneurial spirit to help solve the child care crisis here in Effingham County by coming back to their hometown and starting Montessori Kids Universe (MKU).
Prior to moving back to the area, he worked in agriculture. But after seeing the need and having four kids of their own, the couple is bringing the Miami-based franchise MKU to Effingham.
Brad and MKU hope to be able to have slots for 95 children (75 with COVID-19 restrictions) with 15-20 full-time teachers on staff. Teachers will receive Montessori certification, which enhances mixed-aged classrooms and discovery model learning.
The hope is that MKU Daycare will be open in January 2021. It will be open for children 6 weeks to 6 years old with daily preschool year round.
Eventually, they would like to create an after-school program for older children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.