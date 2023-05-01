Effingham Sunrise Rotarians were on hand April 25 for the official dedication of a laundromat at Enduring Freedom Ministries.
Sunrise Rotary sponsored the laundromat to expand the services provided by the ministry, located in the former Shumway Grade School building.
Sunrise Rotary held their meeting at the school and were on hand for the official ribbon-cutting of the laundromat with Vickie Kight of Enduring Freedom wielding the scissors.
The dedication was part of Rotary Week activities for 2023, which was observed April 24-29.
