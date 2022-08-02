Road oiling and chipping
Summit Township Road District will be oiling and chipping area roads within the Township beginning daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 12, weather permitting.
Do not blow grass into the roads and be sure to remove personal vehicles or property from the roadway. Watch and observe the signs and also the flaggers and do not attempt to go through a freshly oiled and chipped road.
