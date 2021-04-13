Farm Credit Illinois named 29 high school seniors as agriculture scholarship recipients and awarded 50 community improvement grants to FFA chapters and 4-H clubs in central and southern Illinois.
AGRICULTURE SCHOLARS
A total of $58,000 in scholarships was awarded to high school seniors pursuing agriculture-related majors and careers.
Each of the 29 recipients received a $2,000 agriculture scholarship.
Scholarship selections are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.
“Farm Credit Illinois scholars represent tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “Investing in their education today – on behalf of our cooperative members – will help positively shape the future of the industry and Rural America.”
Grace Rincker of Strasburg was selected to receive a 2021 Farm Credit agriculture scholarship. Rincker will graduate from Stewardson-Strasburg High School and attend Lake Land College as an agricultural transfer. Grace’s parents are Doug and Marla Rincker.
COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT GRANTS
4-H clubs and FFA chapters throughout central and southern Illinois will implement valuable improvement projects in their communities with help from grants provided by Farm Credit Illinois. FCI awarded $500 grants to 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to deliver projects that will make their local communities better places to live.
“FFA and 4-H members inspire Farm Credit each year by eagerly serving their communities,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI.
“We are grateful to team up with youth organizations investing in the future of their hometowns.”
The 4-H club and FFA chapter grant recipients will complete the following projects:
Country Cousins 4-H Club (Effingham County): Construct all-weather resting bench for Effingham County Fairgrounds
Teutopolis FFA Chapter (Effingham County): Greenhand Gardening – Create outdoor classroom at Teutopolis High School
Shelby County Cloverbuds 4-H Club (Shelby County): Refresh community garden at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville
Shelby Showstoppers 4-H Club (Shelby County): Spruce up Shelby County Fairgrounds show arena
Shelby Sparklers 4-H Club (Shelby County): Beautify Veterans Memorial at Sigel Park
