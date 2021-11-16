Students collect tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Cowden-Herrick Junior High math teacher Kelsey Mayfield held a competition for her students to see who could collect the most soda tabs.
This is her 10th year of having the competition. A total of 14 gallon-size bags of tabs were collected in all. The seventh grade class won the competition and a pizza party.
The tabs are donated to the Ronald McDonald House in St Louis. Kelsey chose to donate to the house because she had three nephews who spent time in the NICU at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The Ronald McDonald House is a place for families who have children undergoing medical procedures, testing or treatment for a serious illness. It is a home away from home. The requirement for a family to stay at the house is to live outside a 50-mile radius from the hospital.
There is a Ronald McDonald Family room in the hospital where the parents are allowed to go while spending time at the hospital. They are allowed to do laundry, make meals, watch TV, or relax during their stressful time of need.
