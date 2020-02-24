Stu's Equipment Repair buys Tate Farm Equipment

Tate Farm Equipment Inc. at 330 State Highway 32 in Stewardson has been sold to Stu’s Equipment Repair LLC.
Stu’s Equipment Repair is owned by Stuart and Tina Vonderheide of Stewardson. Stuart is a retired dairy farmer and former part-time employee of Tate Farm Equipment Inc. His plans are to keep the facility operating as an equipment repair business. He will stock fast-moving repair parts for AGCO equipment as has been done in the past. Stu has the ability to order any other parts for AGCO equipment that customers may need.
Service technicians Keith Rentfro and Keith Mellendorf will continue to work for Stu’s Equipment Repair. Adam Bridges will be joining the service staff. He has experience in repairing all brands and types of farm equipment. Former parts manager Roger Kessler is retiring, but has consented to be available to repair hay balers if necessary. Don Tate will be available to assist Stuart with knowledge of AGCO equipment.
The phone number for Stu’s Equipment Repair LLC will be 217-682-3838.
