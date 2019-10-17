The City of Effingham has been informed a crew will be on Jefferson Avenue Monday, Oct. 21, to stripe the pavement. This includes stop bars, turn arrows, centerline and parking stalls.
People are asked to use caution when traveling through the downtown area and to obey any directions given by signage and the workers. The striping work will be done without closing the entire street. Lanes and areas will be closed for short times to allow the paint to dry.
Motorists are advised that tires on a vehicle can pick up the wet paint and transfer it to the vehicle and other areas of the pavement.
Due to striping of the parking stalls, the city requests the public’s cooperation in limiting parking on Jefferson Avenue and the side street parking stalls close to Jefferson to short durations. Motorists are advised not to park on the block the workers are striping.
