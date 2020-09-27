The City of Effingham will begin a Street Resurfacing Project Monday, Sept. 28, on Oak Street from Edgar Avenue to Fayette Avenue and on Edgar Avenue from Henrietta Street to Maple Street.
This project is being done to provide a smoother driving surface and to address any deformations, cracking and irregularities in the pavement.
Phase one consists of removing and grinding up the existing asphalt. This operation should only take one to two days. Please note that your car will need to be off the street during this time and that at times there might be limited access to your property.
Phase two is tentatively scheduled to being Thursday, Oct. 1, and consists of the placement of the asphalt. The road will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. for a 24-hour period to allow the new road surface to cool. Residents will not have access to their driveways and will need to find on the street parking. The road will be reopened on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 a.m.
