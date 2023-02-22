Strasburg Volunteer of the Year honored

At Strasburg’s Village Board meeting Feb. 20, Village President Cinda Held presented the 2022 Volunteer of the Year award to Kristina Moore.
“This individual was raised here, moved away, and has now moved back and has gotten involved in her community. A member of the village board, SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network), the Lions Club and the American Legion Auxiliary, she is also involved in volunteer work outside of the community, including PTSA (Parent-Teacher-Student Association) and her church,” said Held.
The nomination noted that Moore is quick to volunteer her time, talents, organizational skills and brilliant ideas to keep Strasburg moving forward. She was instrumental in getting accessible swings for the park playground and there is not a community event where you will not see her smiling face volunteering. Her hard work and encouraging attitude should be recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.