In 2002, a committee was formed in the Village of Strasburg to raise funds for a memorial to honor the many veterans who have lived or are living in the community. The memorial was dedicated on July 4, 2005.
The Strasburg Veterans Memorial Committee is asking the community’s help in adding names to those listed on the memorial. All individuals who served in the military (completed basic training) and who either attended Strasburg schools, or who had a Strasburg address, are eligible to have their name placed on the memorial.
When contacting the committee with a name, the committee needs to know what year(s) that individual served and/or the name of the war/conflict. If anyone has any names that should be added, contact Linda Oakley, lindao.1950@gmail.com, or send to P.O. Box 385, Strasburg IL 62465.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.