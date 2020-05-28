The village of Strasburg will kick off its summer Farmers Market and will also have its annual townwide rummage sales and flea market on Saturday, June 6.
The Farmers Market will be Saturdays, June 6-Sept. 5, 9-11 a.m. in the Community Center Parking Lot on Commercial Street. All vendors are welcome. Contact Angie Edwards 217-644-3209 or Jane Giertz 217-644-3044 for information.
Villagewide rummage sales include a flea market at the Crib along North Illinois Route 32. The flea market will feature crafts, antiques, furniture, fishing tackle, plants and more. Anyone having a rummage sale can sign up at the post office to be added to the list. Maps will be available at Short Stop the day of the sale.
