Lake Land College Phi Theta Kappa President Tanner Clark of Strasburg will receive a scholarship of $1,500 for his selection as a national Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2020 Academic Team. Clark was one of 50 students chosen to receive the award out of more than 2,000 applications. His score in the All-USA Academic Team competition secured him the scholarship.
“I was definitely very excited,” Clark said. “It’s very rewarding to know that a lot of the work we do is recognized, even though we don’t do it for the recognition. We do it for the process and the ability to serve others.”
This marks the first time The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has awarded a Lake Land College transfer scholar this honor. Clark will be transferring to a university in the fall.
“I hope that I can be an encouragement to other students to just apply and see what can come out of Phi Theta Kappa scholarships and their different academic competitions and awards,” Clark said. “It’s kind of another job in and of itself to go through the process of documenting, so I would urge other students to keep track of what they’ve done.”
Clark’s award was one of 50 New Century Gold Scholar scholarships presented every year by The Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Program and administered by Phi Theta Kappa.
To continue to embody all that the award stands for, Clark plans to apply himself in all areas of his life.
“Whatever situation I find myself in I can always try and be beneficial to people,” Clark said.
As an active member of his community at home in Strasburg, Clark is involved with organizations benefitting others such as the Lion’s Club and the Strasburg Community Action Network.
“As I go throughout these next few years and the rest of my life, I guarantee I will find opportunities to get involved and serve other people,” Clark said. “I hope that I can be around other people who want to succeed and want to help one another, because that is definitely how I have learned.”
To finish the semester, Clark plans to focus on incorporating leadership, scholarship, service and fellowship, Phi Theta Kappa’s four hallmarks, into everything the group does by continuing to serve and be a hub of leadership.
“I hope that the ways I act, serve and lead can inspire other people to go the extra mile for their fellow neighbor,” Clark said.
Phi Theta Kappa will recognize Clark and the other award recipients at PTK Catalyst, Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, via live stream. The virtual event will take place April 2-3 with registration for the event ending March 31.
