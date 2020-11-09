The Strasburg-Stewardson Area Seasoned Citizens met on Oct. 28.
The theme was school days and school pictures. Some funny stories were told about one-room schools and other things.
The November meeting will be on the 18th with baked potatoes and baked sweet potatoes. Members always bring the topping for each.
A Christmas committee has been formed to plan a Christmas party for the group. The party will be Dec. 30. The group is down in numbers, but is slowly growing.
