Strasburg selects May gnome winner

Each month from May to July one Strasburg resident will randomly be selected to choose a free Garden Gnome, compliments of the Strasburg Community Action Network.
Kyle and Michelle Knop are winners of the May gnome giveaway from SCAN. Kyle and Michelle are both Stewardson-Strasburg High School graduates. They moved to Strasburg in 1989 and built their current home in 1997. Kyle retired from his teaching career at Cowden-Herrick Schools in 2021, and Michelle is a travel agent for Travel B. They have two grown daughters, Kayla and Kendall, who are married to Josh and Justin. They also are grandparents to Brantley and Whitlee.
When daughter Kendall became afflicted with severe health problems last year, Kyle and Michelle appreciated how much people cared and reached out to them. They are thankful for their church and all the local communities, including Strasburg, Stewardson, Cowden, Herrick, Windsor, Beecher City and others, that have supported their daughter.
Kyle and Michelle are looking forward to attending a wedding in Colorado this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.