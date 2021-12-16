Strasburg receives $10K donation for park renovation

Representatives from Shelby Electric Cooperative and CoBank presented Strasburg Village Clerk Linda Oakley a check for $10,000 for the village's park renovation fund. A few trustees and fundraising committee members were also on hand.
The village is trying to raise money to renovate its park in time for the village's 150th anniversary in 2024.
The village began a fundraising campaign to build a new 125-by-45-foot pavilion next to the ball field complete with ADA bathrooms, concession stand, Lions’ storage, softball storage and a kitchen with open counter to include a 40-by-60-foot covered seating area.
In addition, plans are being made to add several ADA-compliant pieces of playground equipment, resurface the basketball and tennis courts, and add an oil-and-chip walking path. Total cost estimates for the project are around $583,000. The village has applied for a State of Illinois 50/50 matching grant to help pay for the project.
"It is great to see Shelby Electric Cooperative step up and help out smaller communities like this and we really appreciate their donation. It was like getting an early Christmas gift," said Oakley.
"While we appreciate the acknowledgements when the cooperative is able to help out in some small way, it is about the project, the town and the people in those towns. It isn't about us," said co-op spokesperson Kevin Bernson.
CoBank has donated $56 million since the inception of its Sharing Success program in 2012 and Shelby Electric Co-op has donated $115,000 to area groups with the CoBank match.
"For the cooperative, it is actually one of the core principles of being a cooperative ... commitment to community," said Bernson.
CoBank, headquartered just outside Denver, Colorado, is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending institutions chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities.
Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC), headquartered in Shelbyville, is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing service to members large and small. The co-op serves more than 10,000 meters over 2,203 miles of line in parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby counties. For more information visit shelbyelectric.coop.
