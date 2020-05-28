The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be doing something different for Poppy Day this year.
The poppy was first chosen as The American Legion’s memorial flower at the 1921 National Convention and was worn in memory of the men who lost their lives in World War I. Each year millions of Americans wear little red poppies in memory of those who have died in all wars and to assist in the rehabilitation of those veterans who are now hospitalized suffering from wounds and illness.
They are distributed by unpaid volunteers on Poppy Day. However, this year because of COVID-19, there will be canisters located at Strasburg Shortstop, the Strasburg Feed Mill, Boldt’s Service & Repair, Country Financial and Strasburg Village Office with the poppies either next to the canisters or inside them. Feel free to take a poppy and if you want leave a donation.
Money collected can only be used for veterans. Monies are spent on items for Illiana VA (Danville), Mattoon VA Clinic, and Honor Flight to name a few.
