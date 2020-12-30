At Strasburg's Village Board on December 21, Village President Cinda Held presented the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award to MaRanda McClain. As per Mrs. Held, "While not a native of the community, this person has jumped right in and has volunteered for several groups. This person is a member of SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network) Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary, and one of our own village board members".
In the nomination it was noted that Mrs. McClain was instrumental in forming the Little Hatchets Sports Club and was key in implementing Little Hatchets soccer. The Little Hatchets Sports Club and Soccer allowed local youth to have fun and safe physical activity in our area.
She has been an avid fundraiser including hosting the Uncork and Unwind event and two Biggest Loser Events for SCAN. She was the 2020 chairman of the Santa Brigade breakfast. Mrs. McClain puts in countless hours working with all Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary and Stew-Stras PTSA activities and fundraisers. Mrs. McClain also chairs the "Hygiene Closet" that supplies students with bathroom toiletries.
Mrs. McClain has gone above and beyond to provide her volunteer services to our community. Congratulations to the 2020 Volunteer of the Year MaRanda McClain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.