Strasburg Lions LEO Club receives grant

Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development granted $850 to the Strasburg Lions LEO Club, a youth group within the Strasburg Lions Club.
The LEO Club engages youth in the mission of the Lions Club, which is to be involved in the community as agents of service. The $850 grant will be used by the Strasburg Lions LEO Club to organize a community Memorial Day Celebration on May 25. The event will honor military men and women who have served at home and abroad, currently or in the past. The LEO Club youth will work with various community organizations including the Lions Club, Auxiliary, Legion, Fire Department and Village of Strasburg to plan the events.
The Strasburg Lions LEO Club is advised by Lions member Jim Weiss. Each school year students can apply for a position on the LEO board. The LEO Club helps the Strasburg Lions Club with their community service activities, including visiting the Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and collecting food at Thanksgiving for the local food bank.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
For more information on grant opportunities through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, please contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator at 217-342-5413 or Maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org. For more information on the Strasburg Lions Club or LEO Club, contact Jim Weiss at 217-663-0133 or jdwpaw@outlook.com.
